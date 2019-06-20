Lmk June 20 2019, 3.26 pm June 20 2019, 3.26 pm

Thala Ajith’s Nerkonda Paarvai has generated a lot of excitement not only among his ardent fans but also neutral film buffs and those who are looking to see Ajith in a serious content driven film. This official remake of Pink, directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor, is slated to hit the screens either by the end of July or early August. Popular VJ turned actress Ramya is also kicked about the film for obvious reasons. When the trailer was launched, she shared the trailer on her Twitter with a lot of excitement.

#NerkondaPaarvai ‘Apdilaam Nadakaadu..Nadakka Koodaadu’👌🏻👏🏻👍🏻💪🏻! Ajith Sir in an epic form 😍❤️🥳! Such a hard hitting trailer-A film that has come to awaken the judgements and conditions for a Woman. Thank u @BoneyKapoor ji & @DirectorHvinoth sir 😇🙏🏻.https://t.co/g4TtdG6ook — Ramya Subramanian (@ramyavj) June 13, 2019

In a recent interview to us, Ramya picked Shraddha Srinath (the female lead in NKP) as one of her favourite actresses and couldn’t stop gushing about the film.

“I’m really excited about Nerkonda Paarvai; it has the potential to be a huge high. Such a strong film centered on women’s issues and how we perceive them is finally coming to Tamil, that too with a massive icon like Ajith sir in the lead. People will listen when a star of his stature says the right things on the screen. We keep reading many disgusting reports about the issues and crimes faced by women in our society. Such things have to stop, the culture of sexism has to stop. A small change shall begin when big stars like Ajith sir do such films. The trailer was super impressive, and I was seeing it again and again. I’m sure to clap when Ajith sir has his powerful dialogue moments on screen,” said Ramya in true ‘fangirl’ mode.

Ramya was recently seen in Game Over in an important role. Along with Shraddha Srinath, she also picks Parvathy, Fahadh Faaziil, Alia Bhatt as her favourite actors. “It’s all about the authenticity of performance with these great actors.”