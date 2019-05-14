Petta actress Malavika Mohanan makes a bold statement with her new pictures

Lmk May 14 2019, 10.28 pm May 14 2019, 10.28 pm

Young actress Malavika Mohanan has impressed audiences with her looks and performance in films like The Great Father, Beyond the Clouds and Petta. She has an elegant screen presence and her acting style is quite realistic. Contrary to her subtle, deglam look in her films so far, Malavika makes quite a splash on social media with some bold, glamorous pictures. She showcases another side of her in these pictures and she is gorgeous, needless to say.

A recent photoshoot picture of her in a white tank top and blue shorts attracted a lot of attention from her followers on Instagram. Some felt that she was exposing too much and that it wasn’t expected of her.

Her response to the comments for this picture was another picture from the same photoshoot. She added an “in your face” description along with the new picture and made her state of mind clear. “So many comments and opinions about how “a respectable girl should dress”. On that note, here, take one more picture of me sitting very respectably wearing whatever the hell I want to wear :)”

Malavika’s riposte has received a lot of support from her fans and fellow actresses. Popular actress Parvathy is one of the numerous people who have commented below Malavika’s post.

Malavika is currently shooting for the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Hero, in Telugu. This little social media controversy surrounding her pictures is sure to make her more popular among youngsters and get her a new fan following. We give it to her for her positive attitude and belief to lead a life on her own terms.