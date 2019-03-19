Petta and Jigarthanda director Karthik Subbaraj turns 36 years, fans pour their wishes on Twitter

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta director Karthik Subbaraj celebrates his birthday on Tuesday, the 19th March 2019. Karthik broke into the silver screen horizon through his Pizza in 2012. The film made the entire industry and the audiences to sit up and take note of this brilliant director. He proved that the success of his first film was not a flash in the pan with his spectacular second film Jigarthanda in 2014. These two films established that here is a talented director who knows his onions well enough and the fan base kept growing.

Further on, Karthik Subbaraj followed the success of his first two films with Iraivi in 2016 and Mercury in 2018. The consistency in his content rich films and the interesting narrative style were like copious fodders to the true movie buffs that kept yearning for more. However, the rich icing on the already yummilcious cake was the news that Karthik had been roped in to direct the mighty Superstar Rajinikanth for Petta. There was a collective happy gasp in the industry as well as audiences which transformed into thunderous applause with the release of the film.

Petta was like the lavish rain in a drought affected area for Rajinikanth fans especially when the superstar’s earlier films Kabali and Kaala did not give them the complete feel of watching their icon’s work. Petta also made the cash registers jingle all the way to the bank and rendered happy faces all over. With that success on hand, we hope that Karthik Subbaraj will continue his good work in future too.

Fans of the versatile director poured in wishes on Twitter.

Here's wishing the consummate director Karthik Subbaraj a very very happy birthday. May he continue to give quality and commercially successful films!