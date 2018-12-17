Petta and Viswasam to get busy on YouTube after the Christmas weekend!

It is now more or less confirmed that both Thala Ajith’s Viswasam and Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta will hit the screens for the big Pongal weekend in January 2019. Both the films have rigorously upped their promotional runs, with the songs and posters making their way in and grabbing the attention of all the fans and music lovers. But above all, fans are highly looking forward to the trailer of Petta and the teaser of Viswasam, which are in the pipeline. According to Kollywood insiders, both the teams are ready with the content and will be putting it up on YouTube right after the Christmas weekend.

The teaser of Viswasam will be the first of the two, and will showcase Thala Ajith in one of his most colourful looks yet. The actor will be seen in both the younger and the elder shades, sharing the screen space with Lady Superstar Nayanthara and a host of supporting artists. Director Siva, who is a specialist when it comes to projecting Ajith’s mass image on screen, will be pulling up a few more cards with this one.

On the other hand, the trailer of Petta is expected to give us a neat look inside the world that Karthik Subbaraj has created for his film. Contrary to the teaser which was a mere celebration of Superstar Rajinikanth’s image, the trailer will showcase all the other characters of the film with the Superstar being at the center stage.

We just cannot wait!