Petta: Anurag Kashyap was instrumental in getting Nawazuddin Siddiqui onboard

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta is slated to release on January 10. The recently launched trailer has done wonders to the film’s hype; it has already clocked more than 1.2 crore views in less than 2 days since its launch. The film has a stellar cast list alongside Rajinikanth, as we all know. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, one of the finest actors in the country, plays one of the villains in the tale alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Nawaz plays Singaar Singh and his character was also revealed in the trailer.

The ace actor recently opened up to a leading online portal about his Petta experience. "I accepted Petta mainly for director Karthik Subbaraj, then, of course, Rajini sir. Anurag Kashyap is aware of Karthik’s films and when I asked Anurag about Karthik, he gave me a strong go ahead. It gave me the confidence to make my debut in Tamil cinema and hence I accepted Petta. All the main characters in the film have a backstory; they will travel over time from the past to the present to the future," he said.

Nawaz also spoke about the Superstar and Vijay Sethupathi, and couldn’t stop raving about them. "Simplicity is the main reason that makes Rajini sir what he is. Contrastingly, he has this huge persona and stardom in cinema on screen; that’s his beauty. His charisma is amazing!"

He further added, "Coming to Vijay, he makes it all look so easy. I like the fact that he is an experimental actor, in film after film. He is a God gifted actor, I’d say, whereas I’m someone who was trained from scratch and acquired all the skills that I now have as an actor."