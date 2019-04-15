Petta director Karthik Subbaraj addresses Dhoni as Thala, and Ajith fans lose their cool!

In Com Staff April 15 2019, 4.23 pm April 15 2019, 4.23 pm

Down here in Kollywood, Thala usually meant just one thing, and that is Ajith Kumar the actor. But with the love that CSK captain MS Dhoni has won over in Tamil Nadu, fans have been referring to him as Thala as well. While this tug of war for the tag has only existed between fans, it escalated to another level with Petta director Karthik Subbaraj’s tweet during the film’s world television premiere on Sunday evening.

With CSK’s game against KKR also progressing simultaneously, Karthik tweeted that both Thalaivar (Superstar Rajinikanth) and Thala (Dhoni) are playing on TV at the same time. He also added that both Thalaivar and Thala Dhoni are legends forever. While this was a tweet that could be taken in the right sense, Ajith fans took offense and started hurling abuses at the director. Some fans even brought up the fact saying this was a planned tweet by Karthik, with he not being able to digest the fact that Petta could not perform up to the level of Ajith’s Viswasam when both films hit the screens together for the Pongal weekend in January this year.

Petta is expected to rake in terrific numbers on its TRP scale, as it was one of the most awaited TV premieres of the season. After delivering a blockbuster for the Superstar, Karthik will soon be teaming up with Rajinikanth’s son-in-law Dhanush for a gangster drama that will be rolled out on a grand scale. The film is expected to take off in the second half of the year, once Dhanush completes his ongoing projects.