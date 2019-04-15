image
  3. Regional
Petta director Karthik Subbaraj addresses Dhoni as Thala, and Ajith fans lose their cool!

Regional

Petta director Karthik Subbaraj addresses Dhoni as Thala, and Ajith fans lose their cool!

Subbaraj tweeted that both Thalaivar (Superstar Rajinikanth) and Thala (Dhoni) are playing on TV at the same time, making Ajith's fans furious

back
Ajith Kumarajith viswasamdhoniKarthik SubbarajkollywoodMahendra Sing DhoniMS DhoniPettatamil directorTamil director KarthikTweetTwitterViswasam
nextKaappaan teaser: Suriya fans bring the house down at Rohini, Chennai

within