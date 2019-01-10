Petta: ‘Get Rajinified’ by Rajinikanth’s first with Karthik Subbaraj

Following the success of the sci-fi thriller 2.0, Rajinikanth is back in the movie game starring his latest film Petta, which hit the theatres on Thursday. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film boasts the likes of Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Simran and Trisha in lead roles. The trailer had already made a lot of ripples among fans when first launched. Petta is originally filmed in Tamil, but it has also been released in Hindi and Telugu languages.

According to reports, Subbaraj happens to be a fan of Rajinikanth. At the audio launch of the film, he had revealed that it was Rajini who asked if he had any scripts for him. The makers roped in music composer Anirudh Ravichander to work on tracks such as ‘Marana Mass’ and ‘Ullaallaa’. With this launch, it will make Petta the first Rajinikanth film to release during Pongal in 24 years.

As with any Rajinikanth film, fans are over the moon and can’t wait to hit the theatres. Some have already been active online, posting their views about the film. Being Rajini’s first film with Subbaraj, Petta is all the more attractive for anyone who is a fan of Thalaivar. From the look of it, Petta is enjoying an awesome response from fans. The director himself has tweeted to thank the movie goers.

#Petta response is so overwhelming and awesome...Thank you Thalaivar fans...Love you Thalaivaaaaaa...Thank you @sunpictures & whole TEAM!! One sincere request: PLS DONT SHARE FILM CLIPS FROM THEATRE.. PLS DONT REVEAL THE STORY... Let everybody #GetRajinified like you did!! 🙏😊 — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) January 10, 2019

#Petta 1st Half: Vintage #Thalaivar of Stylish 90's Back.. Verithanam in action sequences by #Superstar One man show all the way.. Looking forward to #PettaParaak in 2nd half.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2019

#Petta 1st half - Super interesting stuff @karthiksubbaraj. Hardly any dull moment! @DOP_Tirru has crafted each frame so aesthetically like a painting. @anirudhofficial brings all his thalaivar veri to his music console. Vintage #SuperstarRajinikanth batting - One man force 🔥😎 — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 10, 2019

Finally a baasha moment for me 😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏 thanks ya @karthiksubbaraj and thalaivaaaaaaa 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#PettaFDFS #Petta — kaushik vj (@kaushik_vjr) January 10, 2019

#petta is EPIC ... superstar .. love you thalaivaaaaa ... tharamaana sambavam senjiteenga. Congrats to the whole team. @karthiksubbaraj .. 🙏🙏🙏🙏 big big big thank you .. we are indeed #rajinified .. Anirudh .. your best bgm work till date. Petta paraaaaaaak !!!! — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) January 10, 2019