Petta has to be seen and celebrated like a festival: Karthik Subbaraj

Karthik Subbaraj’s films until now have been more on the content-oriented side. His latest offering, Petta, which hits the screens on the 10th of January, will be a star-studded outing that will come along with his trademark surprise-laden screenplay. Having Superstar Rajinikanth at the center stage surrounded by big names such as Vijay Sethupathi, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Simran, Trisha, Sasikumar and others, Petta is easily one of the most anticipated films in recent times. Speaking about the film, Karthik said that it would undoubtedly be a feast for Rajini fans, while the general audiences would be able to enjoy it on the whole as well.

“Petta is a film with a strong storyline that is both family-oriented and action-packed at the same time. To top it, there are a lot of Thalaivar moments here. I am happy that it is releasing for Sankranthi, for this is festival film and it has to be seen and celebrated like a festival,” he said at the Telugu pre-release event which took place on Sunday.

Karthik also acknowledged the fact that Petta is releasing with three other biggies and wished them well. The director stated his belief that audience will always love and support good films, and Petta will belong to that category.