Petta: Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops his intriguing first look from the film

Rajinikanth's 2.0, India's most expensive film so far, starring Akshay Kumar as an antagonist, hit the screens a couple of days ago. Rajinikanth releases are no less than a mini-festival, especially down South. There wasn't a dearth of madness. Shows opened at as early as 4 a.m, with fans literally pouring milk on Thalaiva's picture. Given the anticipation, we thought it was going have a record-breaking run at the box office. But the box-office performance of 2.0 has only been okayish, so far. Meanwhile, fans are already excited about Rajini's next outing Petta.

The film also stars Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a pivotal role. This is Nawaz's Tamil debut and we are sure he will slay this one as well. The actor learnt Tamil so that there was no imperfection in his dialogue delivery. "I have a tutor to teach me the Tamil dialogues for Petta. It is difficult as it is not my language. Gujarati and Marathi are akin to Hindi in certain ways, but Tamil isn't. It is tough," he earlier told India Today. Now, we've got our hands on the actor's first look from the film.

That's an intense first look of Nawazuddin as Singaar Singh. The film also stars Southern star Vijay Sethupathi as Jithu who has an intriguing appearance as well. The makers are now gearing up for a grand audio launch. Petta is tentatively supposed to release on Pongal 2019.