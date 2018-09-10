Petta: Rajinikanth receives elaborate security as he shoots in UP

After shooting in the northern and eastern parts of India and also for a brief while in Chennai, Superstar Rajinikanth is in Lucknow currently to shoot for Karthik Subbaraj's Petta. The shoot will happen in the city for over a month and will also go on in other parts of Uttar Pradesh like Varanasi and Sonbhadra.

This is reportedly the first Rajini film to be shot in the state of UP. Reports suggest that a huge crowd gathered around the sets to catch a glimpse of Rajini, who is a sensation across India in every sense. From the moment he landed at the Lucknow airport, there has been a lot of media frenzy and public interest surrounding the Superstar.

The Lucknow police have seemingly made elaborate security arrangements by deploying more than 25 police constables and a police escort for the Superstar to make sure that he is able to do his work without any hassles. Sources say that Petta will be shot in and around noted spots like Chowk, Malihabad, Sitapur, and Barabanki across Lucknow.

Meanwhile, stills of Rajini from the Lucknow shooting spot of Petta have already made it to the internet, leaving the team dismayed. The Superstar looks very stylish sporting a beard, a bright red kurta and a shawl. Petta is about 60% complete and is gearing up for an early 2019 release.