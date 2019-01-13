Petta rules the US box office, 1.6 million dollars and still counting

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta is continuing its domination over the other South Pongal releases in the overseas belt. The film has grossed more than 1.6 mil $ in the USA after its first Saturday. The gross on Saturday alone was more than 500K $. Petta is now the 6th Rajini film to gross more than 1.5 mil $ in the USA after Enthiran, Lingaa, Kabali, Kaala and the recent 2.0. Needless to say, no other Tamil hero has such a consistent track record at the US box office; Mahesh Babu is the only other South Indian hero to have consistent million dollar grossers in the US.

Meanwhile, a recent audio clip of the Superstar conversing with veteran TN trade expert Tiruppur Subramaniam has gone viral. Rajini sounds really jubilant at the great response to Petta at the TN box office and tells Subramaniam that getting such a trade report directly from him means a lot.

While it’s a one-horse race in the overseas front, Viswasam is putting up strong opposition to Petta in TN. Both the films are expected to be neck to neck in the upcoming Pongal holiday phase, with Viswasam having the upper hand currently due to a far superior opening in the state.