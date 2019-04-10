Petta star Sasikumar signs up for next project with Salim director Nirmal Kumar!

In Com Staff April 10 2019, 4.41 pm April 10 2019, 4.41 pm

Producer, director and actor M Sasikumar is known for his unique style of movies. He had an amazing start to 2019 with Petta, in which he played Rajinikanth's friend, going on to become a blockbuster hit. Though his last movie as a hero - Asuravadham did not make it big at the theatres, he is always considered a bankable actor especially amongst family audiences. Sasikumar has acted in a number of Tamil movies and also debuted in Malayalam, apart from making a guest appearance in the Telugu movie Shambo Shiva Shambo, the remake of his Tamil movie Naadodigal! He has a number of movies lined up for him in 2019 and now here's a big announcement on his next new project!

PK Ram Mohan's production house Kalpataru Pictures recently posted an update about their third production venture, on their Twitter handle! This post details that director NV Nirmal Kumar and Sasikumar will be coming together for a new movie, under their banner! NV Nirmal Kumar debuted as a director with the Vijay Antony starrer Salim and has since directed Sathuranga Vettai 2, which has been awaiting release for quite some time now. The principal photography of this new project began on Wednesday with a small pooja. Talking about this, a unit source said, "Sasikumar liked the story narrated by Nirmal Kumar and agreed to work in this project immediately! The unit is planning to finish shooting some important scenes in the first schedule, which begins today!"

Apart from this, Sasikumar has finished working in Naadodigal 2 and the Dhanush starrer Enai Noki Paayum Thota, both of which are expected to release later this year. He is also working on Kombu Vacha Singamda and director Suseenthiran's Kennedy Club. Director Nirmal Kumar's Sathuranga Vettai 2 has Arvind Swamy and Trisha in the lead and the buzz is that this movie will also be hitting the screens soon! Stay tuned for further updates...