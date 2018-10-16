Petta: Superstar Rajinikanth’s simplicity shocks Nawazuddin Siddiqui!

In-demand Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making his Tamil debut in Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta. Though Nawazuddin was supposed to make his entry much earlier with two other possible projects, it is finally the right time for him, as he has just made a splash with Sacred Games and Manto.

In one of his recent podcast interviews, the actor has spoken about the experience of meeting and working with Rajinikanth for the first time. “I was lucky to interact and work with Rajini sir recently. I was totally shocked by his simplicity, left wondering on how such a big star could be so down-to-earth. He has seen my work in Sacred Games and was talking about the characters and the performances. He is the only Superstar in the world.”

Elaborating on his fanboy moments, he said “Rajini sir makes you realize that you are just another normal human being. People who are nothing come to the fore saying that they are huge stars, and behave with such attitude. Each and every person in the north, even in the smallest villages, knows who Rajinikanth is. But when you go down to the south, nobody knows our superstars. That’s the difference.”

Bowled over by the Superstar’s simplicity, Nawazuddin holds the time that he has spent with Rajinikanth as one of the most valuable experiences of his life. Fans across the nation are now eagerly waiting to catch Petta, which brings together such wonderful star-actors like Rajinikanth, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Sethupathi in a single package.