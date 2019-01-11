Petta takes a huge lead over Viswasam at the USA box office

Superstar Rajinikanth’s Petta had its grand worldwide release on Thursday, January 10th. The initial response has been extremely positive from the Superstar’s fans while the talk is quite mixed among non-fans and the general audience. The movie opened in the USA on 9th, with premiere shows for both its Tamil and Telugu versions. The total premiere gross of Petta is reported to be $557K (3.92 cr). Petta is the all-time No 3 in terms of US premiere gross from the Kollywood industry, after Kabali and the recent 2.0. Rajinikanth is in a league of his own in the overseas belt and Petta just reiterates his pull. Petta will find it tough to reach the lifetime US gross levels of 2.0 (the Kollywood industry Hit) though.

Thala Ajith’s Viswasam is lagging far behind in the US. Its total premiere gross is reported to be $57K. Of course, Viswasam doesn’t have the screen count that Petta has, and Ajith is also not as strong in the overseas belt as he is in the home TN market. Still, with decent talk, Viswasam is expected to put up steady numbers at a lower level.

From Tollywood, NTR Kathanayakudu has grossed a fair $582K after its premieres and opening day. The release of Ram Charan’s Vinaya Vidheya Rama and the multistarrer F2 in the next couple of days will make the US BO even more buzzing and happening.