Petta Teaser: Will the maker's bank on Rajinikanth's birthday?

A few days ago, the team of Rajinikanth’s Petta threw a surprise when they brought out the news that the film would be hitting the screens for the Pongal festival in January 2019. Ever since the buzz for the film has been on a constant rise, even though the superstar’s other film, 2.0, has stayed at the forefront. Now, it looks like the team is all set to push off the excitement into the air once again as the teaser of Petta is set to be unveiled for Rajinikanth’s birthday which falls on the 12th of December.

Though an official confirmation on the same is yet to be received, sources close to the unit are confident of the same as Karthik Subbaraj has already got his ideas in place for the teaser. The team also has plans to launch a single track along with the teaser, with the entire album on the 16th of the month. With Anirudh already striking successful albums this year, his first-time combination with the superstar is eagerly awaited.

Petta will take a grand release worldwide in January 2019, though the exact date is yet to be made public. The film will come alongside other notable releases such as Ajith’s much-awaited Viswasam and RJ Balaji’s comic entertainer LKG.