Petta vs. Viswasam: Battle lines are being drawn for this huge clash on January 10

While the producers of the upcoming Pongal release Petta, Sun Pictures have updated that the film has been censored with a U/A rating and that it will also be releasing simultaneously with dubbed Telugu and Hindi versions, KJR Studios, the distributors of the other big Pongal release Viswasam have revealed the list of distributors who will be releasing their film in Tamil Nadu. The list is as follows,

Chennai City - SPI Cinemas

Chengalpattu - Trident Arts

Coimbatore - Volmart Films

Trichy - Sathya Jyothi Films

Salem - Five Star Senthil

TK - Sri Raj Films

Madurai - Sushma Cine Arts

North Arcot and South Arcot - S Pictures

Their tweet translates to “We are ready to have a mass release in all areas. Are you ready to have a blast this Pongal?”. The latest buzz in trade circles is that both Petta and Viswasam will be releasing on January 10th, to capitalize on the long period of Pongal holidays which would follow.

Ellaa arealayum mass release ku naanga ready! Pongal ah adichu thookka neenga ready ah? #Viswasam Pongal on the way - get ready well wishers! 💪💪💪#ViswasamAllAreasSoldOut pic.twitter.com/V5C0zCTn99 — KJR Studios (@kjr_studios) December 21, 2018

Petta’s Telugu version has been titled Peta and it will be released in the Telugu states by Ashok Vallabhaneni who recently released the Telugu dubbed versions of successful films like Chekka Chivantha Vaanam and Sarkar. The Telugu theatrical rights of Petta is estimated to be worth around Rs 20 CR.

Viswasam’s Kerala theatrical rights have meanwhile been bagged by leading distributors Mulakuppadam Films.