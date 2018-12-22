image
Saturday, December 22nd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Petta vs. Viswasam: Battle lines are being drawn for this huge clash on January 10

Regional

Petta vs. Viswasam: Battle lines are being drawn for this huge clash on January 10

LmkLmk   December 22 2018, 11.39 am
back
EntertainmentPettaregionalViswasam
nextNTR trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna is mind blowing in this first promotional
ALSO READ

Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar’s ancestral homes in Pakistan to be bought by the provincial government

Richa Chadha meets ladies from an old age home calls their family ass**les

Mob stifling of Naseeruddin Shah reflects why film folk never speak up