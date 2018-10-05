Petta’s second look displays a majestic Superstar Rajinikanth!

In a surprise move, Sun Pictures, the producers of Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming mass entertainer - Petta, had put in a word by evening that the second look of Petta was on its way. The new poster arrived in style, to everybody’s delight. Here, the superstar was seen clad in a white-and-white attire, sporting a handlebar moustache and a much younger look.

This sets up the stage for an exciting flashback portion in the film that is seemingly being shot right now in the city of Varanasi. The team will be wrapping up most of the shoot by the end of the month. Director-actor Sasikumar is making a special cameo appearance in the film and is currently shooting for his scenes along with superstar Rajinikanth.

The makers are sketching out a grand promotional plan for Petta, which will start off from the month of January with an audio launch. Anirudh’s energetic music will definitely add more flavour to the film, with fans expecting nothing less than a celebratory soundtrack.

From what the posters suggest, Petta looks like a perfect throwback to the vintage Rajinikanth that scores of people are waiting to revisit on screen. If Karthik Subbaraj can really bring it back, we will have a blockbuster in hand! ​