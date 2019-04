Photos: Rajinikanth arrives in Mumbai, to start shooting for AR Murugadoss’ Darbar

Onkar Kulkarni April 09 2019, 8.23 pm April 09 2019, 8.23 pm

The south superstar lands in Mumbai today to begin work on AR Murugadoss’s Darbar

Travellers moving in and out of the Mumbai airport were in for a pleasant surprise this Tuesday evening. South superstar Rajinikanth made an entry to the city and he was all smiles as he did so.

The actor is known to be a simpleton off-screen. He chose his signature all-white kurta-pajama look for his travel to the maximum city. Perfect for the hot and humid summers of Mumbai.

Darbar’s first look droped and Rajinikanth’s appearance in the poster is being widely compared with Ranveer Singh’s Simmba look. Darbar is slated for a 2020 Pongal release.

Rajinikanth will make Mumbai his home over the next 40 days as he begins work on his next film, AR Murugadoss’s Darbar