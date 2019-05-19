Pichaikkaran heroine Satna Titus is the latest addition to Mohanlal's Big Brother!

In Com Staff May 19 2019, 7.22 pm May 19 2019, 7.22 pm

Top star Mohanlal is busy wrapping up the shoot for his upcoming magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. It was recently announced that following this Mohanlal would be teaming up with director Siddique for a new project, titled Big Brother. It also came to light that Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan would be joining the cast of this movie, thereby making his Mollyood debut. However, there were reports that Siddique was considering Satna Titus and Regina Cassandra to play the female leads and now we have confirmation on one of them.

Talking to a leading media outlet, director Siddique is said to have confirmed that Satna Titus has been signed up to play one of the female leads. Revealing this information to us, a source close to this movie's unit says, "Yes, after a lot of consideration, Satna Titus has been signed up for Big Brother. She will be playing Sarjano Khalid's pair in this movie!" Sarjano Khalid and Anoop Menon would be playing the roles of Mohanlal's siblings and debutante Shilpa Ajayan would be pairing up alongside Anoop.

Big Brother is said to be going on floors on June 20 and Mohanlal will begin shooting for his portions from July 1st! Arbaaz Khan will also be joining the shoot in July. Meanwhile, there are reports that the talks are in the final stage to sign up leggy lass Regina Cassandra to play the female lead, alongside Mohanlal. If she joins this movie, it would mark her debut in Malayalam movies too. Stay tuned for further updates...