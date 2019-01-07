Pink remake: Vidya Balan finds herself in a specially written role alongside Ajith

His action entertainer Viswasam is just about to hit the screens on the 10th of January, but the updates on Thala Ajith’s next film keep flowing every other day. The latest from the camp is that Vidya Balan has been confirmed to star in the film, which is an official remake of Shoojit Sircar’s Pink. Though the original didn’t have space to showcase the personal side of Amitabh Bachchan, it looks Vinoth has re-written parts of the script making enough space for Vidya Balan who seemingly will play Ajith’s wife in the film. Producer Boney Kapoor confirmed the actress’ inclusion to a media house, saying that the changes have been made to suit the Tamil market.

Ajith will soon start shooting for the remake, which is expected to be wrapped up in the space of just a month. The actor has a considerably smaller call sheet for the film, which will also star Shraddha Srinath in Taapsee’s place, apart from Rangaraj Pandey and Adhik Ravichandran. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been signed as the composer for the film.

The makers of Pink have plans to bring the film to the screens as early as May 1, on the account of Thala Ajith’s birthday. They have also booked Vinoth for another fresh film which will go on floors in the second half of the year, with plans to get it ready by early 2020.