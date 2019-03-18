Pollachi sexual assault case: Siddharth condemns Tamil Nadu Government for revealing identity of survivor

The Pollachi sexual assault case is being touted as one of the most horrid criminal cases in India and new developments are coming in with each passing day. While the general public is making sure justice is being served and speaking up against the horrible incident, the South Indian film industry actors are also expressing their disgust and condemning the situation. Siddharth had earlier taken to Twitter to express his shock over the incident and now he has spoken up against the Tamil Nadu Government for revealing the identity of the survivor.

It was being reported that a Government Order (GO) issued by the Tamil Nadu Home Department has apparently revealed the name of the brave 19-year-old survivor whose police complaint led to the unfolding of this crime. Then, the Madras High Court on Friday ordered the Tamil Nadu Government to pay Rs 25 lakhs to the complainant. Siddharth took to his Twitter account and wrote that he is ashamed of the way this case has been handled by the TN Govt. He also wrote that revealing names of survivors is worse than helping out criminals. He also put forth a question that if this continues no one will ever be brave enough to come up and talk about an incident like this.

The law in India restrains anyone from revealing the names of victims of sexual crimes, even if they are dead. The Supreme Court as recently as December of 2018 reiterated that no media organisation or protesters will be spared if they were to reveal the name of a minor victim of sexual assault. This statement from Siddharth is indeed thought provoking and should be taken into account by all relevant parties involved.