Pollachi Sexual Crimes: Fiery Varu Sarathkumar proclaims death penalty for rape

Varu Sarathkumar has always been an outspoken woman, in addition to being a talented actress. She is a social activist, an aspiring politician and is at the forefront of any protest regarding burning social issues. She has consistently stood up for worthy causes and earned the respect of the Tamil public. Varu has spoken her heart out about the Pollachi serial sexual abuse crimes in a recent interview to a noted online portal.

“Punishments for such crimes must become severe and the culprits should have some fear. Death penalty for rape is the only solution. First of all, sexual abuse should be a non-bailable offense. The videos of the victims make me so angry and frustrated! All these sexual abuse crimes and the following social media stunts are just becoming a joke of late. Everyone, be it the media or the politicians, is using such issues for their own personal gains. Sexually abusing women is not a sensitive issue which has to be brushed under the carpet; it has to be spoken about boldly. It’s a basic human right violation!" said Varalaxmi.

Varu also commented that top actors should be vocal when it comes to talking about such issues and use their position of power productively and responsibly. “Top actors should realize that they have a great deal of influence among the people. They should understand this and voice out for important issues.”. The fiery actress most certainly doesn’t mince words and makes her points crystal clear!