Pollachi sexual crimes: Kamal Haasan's scathingly critical video against the state government goes viral

Kamal Haasan, the founder, and president of the Makkal Needhi Maiam party is gearing up for the Tamil Nadu leg of the Indian General elections in which his party will be contesting. The party will also be contesting in the By-elections in 18 Tamil Nadu constituencies. The By-elections would be held on April 18 along with the Lok Sabha polls. Kamal and his party members are also at the forefront of the protests against the recent Pollachi serial sexual abuse crimes. The veteran actor-politician released a 4-minute video on Thursday night viciously attacking the Tamil Nadu government and the cops for the senseless way in which they’ve been dealing with this extremely sensitive scandal.

“I was seriously shaken when I listened to the cries of the girl in that video; she must just be in her late teens. I’m appalled at the inaction and careless attitude of the ruling TN government in their dealing of this case. This is a government being run in the name of a woman (referring to the late TN CM J.Jayalalithaa), but it isn’t ensuring the basic safety of women! Contrary to the Supreme Court’s order, when the investigating superintendent of police revealed the identity of one of the victims, the government still remained quiet. While they have disassociated themselves from the accused, why isn’t the government giving any guarantee to the public that the culprits would be punished soon? How was the video of one of the victims made public? The cops have also manhandled students and girls who tried to register their protest in a very peaceful, law-abiding manner. There is a limit to all these atrocities, Mr. CM. I’m not asking all this as the founder of a political party, I speak as a father of two daughters. The government has to reinforce our belief that our women can be safe in this state. I don’t know why they are still waiting. Is it due to the elections?” stormed Kamal.

Kamal sounds extremely critical of the government in this video which has gone viral in a big way. He also takes references of the Ramayana and Mahabharata and how injustice meted out to women formed the basis of the wars fought in those epics. We hope his video results in a productive response from the Tamil Nadu government.