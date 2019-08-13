In Com Staff August 13 2019, 4.21 pm August 13 2019, 4.21 pm

Mani Ratnam was recently in the news for bankrolling his assistant Dhana’s story Vaanam Kottattum, for which he has also written the screenplay and dialogues. G V Prakash, Madonna Sebastian, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Rajesh and others form part of this movie's cast. Sid Sriram is composing the music for this romantic entertainer. While this is Mani Ratnam’s production venture, there is also his directorial - the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which is in the pre-production phase. This project is bankrolled by Lyca Productions and the shooting is expected to begin by this year's end. Elango Kumaravel is one of the co-writers for this project and we got an interesting update on the progress of this project from him.

Kumaravel explains, “We are in the final stages of the screenplay and will hopefully finish within the next few days. I am not sure about the shooting plans but the writing portion should get over in a few days time." This is indeed an upbeat update. As of now, the project boasts of a stellar cast in the form of Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Keerthy Suresh and many others. There are also talks that suggest the inclusion of names like Atharvaa, Amala Paul, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sathyaraj. This historical epic will have music by A R Rahman and cinematography by Ravi Varman.

Ponniyin Selvan is a phenomenal work of the legendary Tamil writer Kalki Krishnamurthy and chronicles the life of the Chola king Raja Raja Cholan. Mani Ratnam has been attempting to make this story into a feature film for quite some time and looks like it will finally happen now. This film’s screenplay has also been done by Mani Ratnam and Siva Ananth, the latter was appreciated for his work in Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. For all those lovers of the historical novel and also Mani Ratnam’s works, this film has created a lot of excitement and we hope the project satisfies them all.