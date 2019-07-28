One of the movies that seem to be keeping all Kollywood fans waiting with bated breath for even the smallest of updates is Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. The buzz around this movie is just building higher and higher with each passing day! Reports of who all have been roped in as part of the cast have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Though it was known earlier that Aishwarya Rai is a part of the cast, it was again reaffirmed by the gorgeous beauty herself at a media interaction while she was recently in Chennai. Now, we have come to know of another exciting addition to the cast of Ponniyin Selvan.
Acclaimed actor and director Parthiban took to his Twitter handle to post a picture of himself with director Mani Ratnam and revealed that he has joined the cast of this movie. In his own quirky way, he also mentioned that he is learning swimming for his role in the movie and this has now stoked the intrigue of his fans to guess what character he would be playing. Parthiban was earlier seen playing an iconic role of a Chola King in the Selvaraghavan directorial Aayirathil Oruvan, which had Karthi in the lead and is considered a cult classic movie.
Check out the Tweet here:
Among the known members of the cast of Ponniyin Selvan are Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai, and Keerthy Suresh. There are also reports that Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Amala Paul and a number of other stars would also be seen as a part of this movie. To be produced by Lyca Productions in association with Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies banner, this magnum opus will have music by maestro AR Rahman. The fever surrounding this project seems to be spreading far and wide as even Superstar Rajinikanth expressed his excitement over this project at the recently held audio launch function of Suriya's Kaappaan, for which he was the chief guest. Keep watching this space for more updates...Read More