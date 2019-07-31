In Com Staff July 31 2019, 6.25 pm July 31 2019, 6.25 pm

At present, ace director Mani Ratnam is busy with the pre-production phase of his film Ponniyin Selvan. This film based on the Tamil novel, written by the legendary Kalki Krishnamurthy, is a popular historical one that recorded the life of legendary king Raja Raja Cholan in an interesting manner. This film, produced by Lyca Productions, is an ambitious big budgeted one, that will have AR Rahman as its music composer. The cinematography in Mani Ratnam’s films is an important character and the director has always chosen the right kind of technician to fill in this important slot. It looks like there are a couple of DoPs in the list from which the director will make his choice for his next.

Sources from the Mani Ratnam camp revealed to us, “There are talks that DoP Ravi Varman is the chosen one for Ponniyin Selvan. But actually, it is not totally right. There are around three cinematographers in the fray and Ravi Varman happens to be one of them. Santhosh Sivan is the other DoP. Talks are on and Mani Ratnam will take the call.” It has to be recorded that both these DoPs have worked with the director on earlier occasions. While Ravi Varman has worked with Mani Ratnam in Kaatru Veliyidai, Santhosh Sivan has worked with the director in Thalapathy, Roja, Iruvar, Dil Se, Raavan, Raavanan and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Ravi Varman leaving Shankar’s Indian 2 has also been attributed to him joining Mani Ratnam but actually, he is committed to doing a foreign film.

On the other hand, coming back to the cast members of Ponniyin Selvan, Vikram is said to be playing the role of Adithya Karikalan, Jayam Ravi that of Arul Mozhi Varman, while Karthi is expected to be seen as Vandhiya Thevan, Aishwarya Rai as Nandhini and Keerthy Suresh as Kundhavai. Other actors who are supposed to be in the film are Anushka Shetty, Sarathkumar, Atharvaa, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Parthiban. Shooting is said to begin from December 2019 or early 2020. There is already a lot of excitement on this subject and we will keep you more excited about our updates.