In Com Staff June 12 2019, 2.04 pm June 12 2019, 2.04 pm

Post director Selvaraghavan’s NGK’s release and its mixed reviews, Suriya have proceeded to shoot for his next film Soorarai Pottru, under the direction of Sudha Kongara. The film began a few months ago with a pooja and the shoot has been proceeding at a steady pace. This film is jointly produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and Oscar winner Guneet Monga, under her Sikhya Entertainment banner. There were widespread reports that actress Pooja Hegde had been brought on board as the second heroine. However, this information has been denied by sources close to the direction team.

Pooja Hegde was last seen in Mahesh Babu’s 25th film Maharshi. Incidentally, she made her Tamil debut in Mysskin’s Mugamoodi in the year 2012 and since then has not been seen in Tamil films. However, when we contacted sources close to the direction team of Soorarai Pottru, they denied reports of her being signed up, right away. They stated, “Pooja Hegde was never approached to play any role in Soorarai Pottru and the news about her being in the film are absolutely false.” Pooja, on her part, is shooting for #AA19, a Telugu film with Allu Arjun and director Trivikram Srinivas and also the Hindi film Housefull 4. She will start shooting for Varun Tej starrer Valmiki, by June end.

Coming to Soorarai Pottru, it has Aparna Balamurali of Sarvam Thaala Mayam and Maheshinte Prathikaaram fame playing the lady lead. This film has music composer G V Prakash scoring music for the first time for a Suriya film. Touted to be the biopic of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath, this film has cinematography by Niketh Bommireddy of U-Turn fame and editing by Sathish Suriya. Famous Hollywood stunt choreographer Greg Powell of Skyfall, Fast and Furious 6 and Bourne Ultimatum fame, recently joined the film's crew in its second schedule in Chhattisgarh. Soorarai Pottru is expected to release by this year end. Stay tuned for updates...