Pooja Hegde's manager rubbishes rumours of actress being caught by the police in drunken driving incident

May 13 2019

Reports had been doing the rounds that Maharshi actress Pooja Hegde was involved in a drunken driving incident on the way back to her hotel after the pre-release event of the film in Hyderabad. Many media reports also claimed that Pooja was whisked away from the scene in another car by her manager. Now, in a report in a leading media, her manager has clarified the matter and rubbished those rumours saying they are false and made up. Hari, her manager, also said that the film’s commissioned vehicle was scheduled to drop her at her destination.

Talking to a leading media Hari said, “This tittle-tattle is absolutely baseless. Pooja wouldn’t dare to take the wheel in a city that she’s barely familiar with! In reality, the film’s production team commissioned a vehicle with a driver to drop her to the airport in time for her flight, which was scheduled to depart at 12.20 am. I read the story on several websites, which is when the urgency of the situation struck me. I do not know who is behind these rumours, but I believe that it is my duty to deliver a clarification. The rumour is entirely made up and yet, the media has been writing about it. I have resolved to take legal action against all those pursuing the lie.” He also pointed out to the fact that had the news been true, the police would have pursued the case.

Directed by Vamsi Paidipally, Maharshi sees Pooja sharing the screen-space with Mahesh Babu. The film is produced jointly by Dil Raju, C Ashwini Dutt and Prasad V Potluri under the banners Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema.