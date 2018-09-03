Poonam Pandey dedicates her second film to 'Powerstar' Pawan Kalyan, here's why!

Gregarious Poonam Pandey recently announced the title of her second Telugu film. She plays a cop in the film and it has been titled as Lady Gabbar Singh. She announced the title on Sunday, which also happened to be ‘Powerstar’ Pawan Kalyan's birthday. She tweeted a couple of pictures along with the title and also dedicated the film and its title to the ‘Powerstar’ (remember his blockbuster film 'Gabbar Singh' in 2012?).

Happy birthday PowerStar @PawanKalyan sir !! On this Day i Dedicate my upcoming Telugu Film Lady Gabbar Singh(Dir.: Veeru K.)to YOU ❤ #PKFan #HBDJanaSenaniPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/ty4QxpmMT2 — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) September 2, 2018

The news was lapped up quickly by Pawan's fans who have been celebrating his birthday since Saturday using hashtag #HBDJanaSenaniPawanKalyan on social media. We say it’s a very smart choice for a title and one which will connect instantly with the Telugu audiences.

Lady Gabbar Singh is being directed by Veeru K and will be releasing soon. Poonam Pandey had recently also announced that she will be donating her remuneration for this film towards Kerala flood relief efforts.

I hope & Wish if i deliver even 1% of @PawanKalyan sir !! In my upcoming Telugu Film Lady Gabbar Singh.. i will be Happy as a Die-hard Fan. He is My Real Inspiration #PKFan #HBDJanaSenaniPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/7o86rvSRgF — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) September 2, 2018

Malini & Co. was Poonam’s first Telugu film back in 2015. She has also done one Kannada film and a couple of Hindi films. Her big fan base among the youth predominantly stems from her generously glamorous and racy social media posts.