Poonam Pandey dedicates her second film to 'Powerstar' Pawan Kalyan, here's why!

Gregarious Poonam Pandey recently announced the title of her second Telugu film. She plays a cop in the film and it has been titled as Lady Gabbar Singh. She announced the title on Sunday, which also happened to be ‘Powerstar’ Pawan Kalyan's birthday. She tweeted a couple of pictures along with the title and also dedicated the film and its title to the ‘Powerstar’ (remember his blockbuster film 'Gabbar Singh' in 2012?).
The news was lapped up quickly by Pawan's fans who have been celebrating his birthday since Saturday using hashtag #HBDJanaSenaniPawanKalyan on social media. We say it’s a very smart choice for a title and one which will connect instantly with the Telugu audiences.
Lady Gabbar Singh is being directed by Veeru K and will be releasing soon. Poonam Pandey had recently also announced that she will be donating her remuneration for this film towards Kerala flood relief efforts.
Malini & Co. was Poonam’s first Telugu film back in 2015. She has also done one Kannada film and a couple of Hindi films. Her big fan base among the youth predominantly stems from her generously glamorous and racy social media posts.