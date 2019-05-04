Poorna raves about her Kaappaan experience with Suriya!

Lmk May 04 2019, 12.21 pm May 04 2019, 12.21 pm

Shamna Kasim, known to Tamil audiences as Poorna, will be seen next in Suriya’s Kaappaan. Recently, she appeared in films like Adangamaru; Savarakathi and Kodi Veeran before that. Though she always does her given parts well, the actress has been in the news of late more for her short and trendy hairstyle than her movies. Her completely bald look for Kodi Veeran was quite a shocker! Poorna expects Kaappaan to put the focus back on her film career in Kollywood. She spoke about the film and her working experience with Suriya in a recent interview to a national news daily.

“Kaappaan is special for me as I get to work with director K V Anand, Mohanlal sir, and Suriya sir. I don’t have scenes with Mohanlal sir in the film, but I would share the screen space with Suriya sir. I have always been in awe of Suriya sir; I had seen him during stage shows before but hadn’t interacted much with him. All my scenes in Kaappaan are with him. Even when my close-up shots were being captured, he would sit afar on a sofa giving his dialogues, to make the shot easier for me”, said Poorna, in absolute awe of Suriya.

The final song in Kaappaan was recently canned in Java Island, Indonesia. The entire shoot of the film has almost been completed. The film is slated to release on August 30. Kaappaan is riding high on expectations and is expected to repeat the blockbuster Ayan success of the Suriya - KV Anand duo.