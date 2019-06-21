In Com Staff June 21 2019, 12.08 am June 21 2019, 12.08 am

STR’s Maanaadu with director Venkat Prabhu would get into shoot mode by the end of this month, as reported earlier. Kalyani Priyadarshan is the female lead while Yuvan Shankar Raja would provide the music for the film. Suresh Kamatchi is the producer of this political entertainer. Among the other actors, we have come to know that ‘Bigg Boss’ fame Daniel Annie Pope would be acting as STR’s friend in the film. He will have a full-fledged role and is expected to make a mark. Generally, the friend characters in all previous Venkat Prabhu films have turned out well, and Daniel would be hoping that he also gets a good one in Maanaadu. It must be noted that Daniel had already worked with Venkat Prabhu in Suriya’s Masss. The nature of Venkat Prabhu’s younger brother Premgi’s involvement in Maanaadu is yet to be known for sure. Since Yuvan is scoring the music, Premgi might act in the film.

Daniel is popular with the Tamil audience for his work in films such as Polladhavan, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Maragadha Naanayam, Rangoon and Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren. His appearance in Bigg Boss pushed his reach and visibility even higher. Daniel will also be seen in a key role in Vijay Sethupathi’s Laabam, directed by SP Jhananathan; it will be his third film with the ‘Makkal Selvan’. He has also been cast in a friend role in the Harish Kalyan starrer Dhanusu Raasi Neyargale, directed by Sanjay Bharathi.

STR is currently shooting for his 45th film, with director Narthan and producers Studio Green. It’s the remake of the Kannada blockbuster Mufti and features STR in the role of a rugged gangster. He will report to the sets of Maanaadu after wrapping the ongoing schedule of ‘STR 45’ in Karnataka.