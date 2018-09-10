Popular comedian Yogi Babu bags his first film as the lead

Look out for the most commonly appearing face in Tamil films these days, and it would be of none other than Yogi Babu – the hotshot comedian who is in almost every other film we get to see these days. After wooing Nayanthara in Kolamaavu Kokila and playing the sidekick to Vijay and Ajith in their upcoming releases – Sarkar and Viswasam, Yogi Babu is all set to debut as a hero in Darling director Sam Anton’s upcoming comedy.

Sam had recently met Yogi with the script, and reports suggest that the comedian has agreed to be a part of the film already. The yet-to-be-titled project will go on floors later this year.

In a recent interview, the director has revealed that the film will be a hostage comedy where Yogi Babu will play a security guard who rescues close to 100 civilians held captive. There will be a heroine too, who is currently being finalised.

Sam Anton is now giving the finishing touches to his upcoming release 100, an action thriller which has Atharva playing a cop. Produced by Auraa Cinemas, the film features Hansika as the female lead and has music by Sam CS. The makers are planning to release it for the Christmas weekend.