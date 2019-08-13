In Com Staff August 13 2019, 12.42 pm August 13 2019, 12.42 pm

A trend has been seen in many film industries where many directors go down the path of acting and succeed amazingly at it! While the vice versa also happens, we are seeing more and more directors venturing towards being on-camera. It is already known that Vazhakku En 18/9 director Balaji Sakthivel is making his debut as an actor with Dhanush’s Asuran. The director will reportedly be seen in the role of a corrupted policeman for this film. But now, few other birdies in the Industry suggest that the director will also be doing a pivotal role in Mani Ratnam’s Vaanam Kottatum! Reportedly the film’s director, Dhana, has confirmed the same.

Talking to a regional leading media, Dhana said that Balaji will be playing an important part in this film. The movie also stars Vikram Prabhu, Madonna Sebastian, Aishwarya Rajesh, Shanthanu, Radhika and Sarathkumar. Reports state that Madonna will be seen playing the love interest of Vikram Prabhu while Aishwarya Rajesh will be seen playing the role of his sister. Mani Ratnam has penned the story and dialogues for this film along with the director. The film was even supposed to be directed by Mani Ratnam but he could not do so as he was focused on Ponniyin Selvan.