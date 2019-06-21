Lmk June 21 2019, 6.44 pm June 21 2019, 6.44 pm

The Arun Vijay - Ritika Singh starrer Boxer directed by Vivek and produced by Mathiyalagan will be getting on the shooting floors with a formal pooja ceremony on Friday, June 21 morning. Arun has already gone through intense workout and prep sessions in Vietnam to look the part as a sportsman on screen. A video from one of his sessions was released online and it was quite jaw-dropping!

Arun is one of the fittest Indian actors around, and the excitement to see him in a boxing based film is quite high. Ritika, being a proven boxer herself, is also a good choice for this film. The latest addition to the cast list of Boxer is Sanjjanaa Galrani, who will be making her Tamil debut with this film. It must be noted that her sister Nikki is a popular name in Tamil Nadu due to her work in many hit Tamil films. Sanjjanaa has done many Telugu and Kannada films, and also a few in Malayalam.

Sanjjanaa shared more details about her action-packed role in Boxer while talking to the national news daily. “My role will see me practicing boxing. The team felt that I have that extra strength and ability to carry off this role. They narrated my portions and I loved it. I guess my knowledge in various sporting activities such as horse riding, MMA and also a bit of boxing worked in my favour. This is not one of those typical, commercial characters. It is a performance-oriented role, which will see me in different shades,” said Sanjjanaa.