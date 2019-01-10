Popular South Korean actress in talks for Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2

Kamal Haasan’s Indian sequel, which was originally supposed to begin its shoot from mid-December, is finally going on floors by the end of this month. Director Shankar and cinematographer Ravi Varman are done with location recce and pre-production work for the film, visiting many spots around the globe including Taiwan and Ukraine. But the latest exciting update from the camp is that talks are now on to bring in South Korean host-turned-actress Bae Suzy for an important role which has been written for a foreigner.

Suzy, who is known in her region for her impressive acts in many television shows, series and films, is yet to respond from her side. If this collaboration does come in as planned, it would be looked at as a good move by the team to try and bridge the space between the two industries.

Kajal Aggarwal plays the lead heroine in Indian 2, and has been spending the last few weeks prepping for her role of a Kalari artist. Apart from Kamal and Kajal, sources say that Indian 2 also has a famous young actor playing a pivotal role. The team will most probably make the announcement on the first day of shoot. Anirudh, who is swimming in the success of Petta’s music, has been signed to compose for the Indian sequel considering his amazing track record over the past few years.