Popular television star Jaganath to tie the knot with his lady love Rakshitha Muniyappa

In Com Staff April 23 2019, 10.27 pm April 23 2019, 10.27 pm

Beloved TV actor Jaganath got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Rakshitha Muniyappa in a private affair. The two had known each other for three years and felt it was the right time to take the relationship forward. Talking to a leading daily Jagan confirmed that he will be tying the knot on May 23. The TV actor is pretty excited and he revealed to the daily that the sangeet ceremony will be held next month on the 22nd of May in Bengaluru. His fans sure are excitedly waiting for pictures from the ceremonies to float online!

The actor also told the leading daily, “The sangeet will be held on May 22, while our wedding will be on May 23rd at a convention hall of a star hotel on West of Chord Road. The reception is slated for May 26.” He also mentioned that the couple will be wearing very relaxed clothes for their sangeet and the wedding will see Jagan wearing a traditional silk panche and shalya while the bride will be in a traditional Kanjeevaram. He also added, “But we will go all out for the reception and wear acclaimed designer labels. It is being held at Palace Grounds and the decor will be all white.” Talking about the love of his life, Jagan told the daily that she is taking care of all the wedding details. He also added, “She makes life so beautiful for me.”

Rakshitha is a fashion designer while Jaganath is an acclaimed TV star. Needless to say, the couple’s wedding will be a grand affair and we surely cannot wait to see all the beautiful pictures from the ceremonies! Stay tuned for more updates