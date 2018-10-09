Popular twins compare Thalapathy Vijay to a bullet train

Leading Telugu stunt masters, Ram and Lakshman, who happen to be twins, will be making a big splash in Tamil cinema with the Vijay starrer Sarkar that is set for a grand Diwali release on November 6th. In a recent interview to a noted web portal, the twins opened up about their early days in the Tamil industry as stuntmen working in Rajinikanth, Sathyaraj and Prabhu's films. They also talked about Vijay and what to expect in Sarkar.

"The stunts in Sarkar will be stylish and massy. Vijay sir is quite weightless and very agile; he adds some masala to our compositions and makes it special. You'll enjoy it on screen. We've also noticed that he is really quiet and gets his job done without any fuss. He is like the bullet train which is really fast but moves without any noise.

And he acts like any common man would, without any starry airs. We realized his star power only at the audio launch. It was stunning to see so many people go wild in joy, seeing him and listening to him. It's a blessing to work in his film."

The brothers also have big Telugu films like Aravindha Sametha, Maharshi and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in their kitty.