Popular YouTube reviewer Blue Sattai Maran to make his directorial debut!

Blue Sattai Maran is a name that Kollywood loves to hate. It's his open and honest reviews about films on his YouTube channel that the industry dreads. He does not fear any stars and says things as openly as possible. It is rare that films have earned good reviews. Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha starrer, Premkumar directorial 96 is one of the rarest films that have been liked by Maran. He is constantly threatened and trolled but the man does not care much.

There are so many who question him saying that he has not taken a single film and therefore does not have the eligibility to review a film. Looks like they might have to chew their words now as Maran has decided to direct and produce a film. In his latest YouTube video where he has reviewed Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi, Maran has given the details of his directorial debut at the end. He has called for actors and technicians and is auditioning them from May 13.

Maran states, “One year back it was announced that I will be directing a movie produced by Tamil Talkies. We had also advertised seeking actors and technicians. Many of you had responded to the same and had sent your pictures. Some of you even met me personally. For various reasons, we could not flag off that project. But now, we have firmed up that we are going to commence this project during the second week of June. Through this video, I request those of you who had sent your pictures earlier to resend your latest photos. Those of you who want to meet me personally can come in from the 13th of May for auditions.” The video also ends with the details of address and phone number of his office for people to meet. We wish you luck Maran! Kollywood is waiting for this film to settle scores!