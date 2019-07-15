In Com Staff July 15 2019, 8.57 pm July 15 2019, 8.57 pm

Posani Krishna Murali is probably one of the busiest actors in the Telugu industry, currently. He was last seen in Ninu Veedani Needanu Nenele, which just released a couple of days back. He is the kind of actor who can pull off comedy roles as well as antagonist roles, effortlessly. Recently, there were reports stating that Posani has been admitted in the hospital as he has fallen ill. Few reports also stated that the actor’s health was getting worse and he had to be shifted to another hospital. Talking to a leading portal, Posani has refuted these rumours and said that his health has not worsened.

“I have come to know through my friends that social media is abuzz with the talk that I am seriously ill. Some of them have said that my days are numbered. It's not true. I am in good health right now. It's true that I was hospitalized recently at Hyderabad's Yashoda Hospital. Dr. MV Rao Garu saved me and, thanks to him, I am doing alright," Posani told the leading media. Well, it sure is a big relief to hear that the actor is doing well! He also said that in another few days he will get back to his shoots. “I will join the shoots very soon. I thank everyone who has expressed concern about my health,” he told the portal. Recently, the actor wasn’t taking up many roles due to his health issues. Hopefully, we will get to see him more and more in films after this small bump.

Posani was also seen in supporting roles in recent releases like Majili and Maharshi. Both the stints were extremely appreciated and the films went on to become box office hits. We wish he has a speedy recovery and can be at his best once again! Stay tuned for more updates…