Post Aravindha Sametha's success, NTR to shock us all in RRR

The team of Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava had a grand success celebration on Sunday evening in Hyderabad. Balakrishna was the chief guest and thrilled the gathering with his nostalgic speech about his elder brother and NTR's father Harikrishna, who passed away recently in a road accident. Balakrishna also appreciated NTR for his emotional performance in the film and for being really convincing in such larger than life mass entertainers.

NTR kept his speech crisp and focused more on thanking his team members, particularly director Trivikram. He let his 'baabaai' Balakrishna take over the stage.

Meanwhile, NTR will start getting ready for his next film (coined ‘RRR’ by fans and the media) with legendary director SS Rajamouli, and co-star Ram Charan. NTR's official spokesperson has tweeted that the star's look in RRR will literally shock one and all.

Tarak’s look for #RRR will be a shocker .. shocker ante shocker anthe ..can’t say more now 😀 https://t.co/ZXiTj4JZxH — Mahesh S Koneru (@smkoneru) October 22, 2018

Lloyd Stevens, the star's regular fitness trainer, who was a big factor in his splendid toned look (with a 6-pack) in Aravindha Sametha will be training him for RRR too. He has tweeted a picture with Rajamouli stating that they have started discussing NTR’s look in the film.

NTR has had 5 back to back successes since Temper in 2015. RRR is expected to take his success graph to a new high.