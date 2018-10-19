image
Friday, October 19th 2018
English
Post Sarkar, director AR Murugadoss plans one more with Keerthy Suresh

Regional

Post Sarkar, director AR Murugadoss plans one more with Keerthy Suresh

LmkLmk   October 19 2018, 5.07 pm
back
AR MurugadossEntertainmentIlayathalapathy VijayKeerthy SureshregionalSarkar
next#MeToo: Dileep resigns from AMMA, Mohanlal calls it a ‘demanded’ move
ALSO READ

Anand Shankar raves about Sarkar's reach!

Sarkar: AR Murugadoss miffed, issues final warning to cast and crew

Sarkar: Vijay faces brickbats for the smoking poster, again