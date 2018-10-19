Post Sarkar, director AR Murugadoss plans one more with Keerthy Suresh

Director A.R.Murugadoss has opened up in detail about Sarkar in an interview to a leading Tamil magazine. Talking about how the project fell in place, the impact of Mersal’s political controversy, Thalapathy Vijay's role and character name, the film's theme and messages, he also elaborated on what we can expect from Keerthy Suresh, the film's lead heroine.

"When we signed her on for Sarkar, Mahanati hadn't released and I didn't have much of an opinion on her acting skills, to be honest. I had seen her commercial films like Bairavaa and felt that she was a very beautiful girl. In Sarkar, she will be like a flower vase to add pleasing elements to the film.

Since Sarkar is a heavy political drama, Keerthy's portions will be the lighter part of the film – with romance and songs. But I've told her that I'll do a film with her just to showcase her acting skills. After seeing Mahanati, I realized the immense acting potential that she had. In Sarkar, I didn't have the space to give her much acting scope but in future, it'll definitely happen."

Frank words indeed from the ace director. Sarkar's teaser will be launched on October 19th at 6 pm. We can't wait to see what's in store.