Post the blockbuster Ratsasan, Vishnuu Vishal announces his next big date

The decision to reveal the actor, who played the villain (Christopher) in Ratsasan last week, seems to have done wonders for the film's collections. In the generally dull pre-Diwali phase, Ratsasan took hold of the box-office in Tamil Nadu, inciting audience interest, and continued to do well in Kerala and Karnataka.

In TN, over the past few days Ratsasan, in fact, did better than some of the bigger films like Vada Chennai and 96. After 31 days, the film has grossed 3.44 CR in Chennai city and topped the weekend box-office. It is expected to continue with a few shows in Chennai theatres even after the mammoth Sarkar arrives.

In Karnataka, Ratsasan has grossed 1.05 CR after 31 days in running. In Kerala, the film was played in 100+ theatres in its 5th weekend. These are phenomenal stats for a film without a big star and purely driven by the quality of its content.

Vishnuu Vishal would be looking to carry on this success streak with his next film, Silukkuvarpatti Singam set to release on December 21st, along with bigger films like Maari 2 and Dev. This entertainer has been censored with a U and carries a run time of 2 hours 13 minutes.