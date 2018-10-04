Post the Hit CCV, STR is in no mood to stop working

After the massive success of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, all the people associated with the film are smiling from ear to ear. STR is no exception. The star returned from Georgia to Chennai soon after the release of the film to a heroic welcome, and recently saw the film in Chennai's Sathyam theater along with his friends Mahat and Harish Kalyan.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam will retain a lion's share of its shows in its 2nd week too, despite the release of noteworthy films like 96, NOTA and Ratsasan.

STR has already started shooting for his next film with director Sundar C. The first schedule happened in Georgia, where a song was canned and the team has commenced their next schedule in Hyderabad now. They plan to wrap the shooting in quick time, in true Sundar C style. We hear that STR and the director have hit it off well and are enjoying working with each other. The team will be camped in Hyderabad this entire month and will shoot the film.

Lyca Productions are producing this film, which is the official remake of the Pawan Kalyan blockbuster, Attaritiki Daredi. The initial release plan is to bring out the film in January 2019.