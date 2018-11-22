Powerstar Pawan Kalyan makes waves in Chennai on a rainy day

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan was in Chennai on a rainy Wednesday to meet the press. It was rumored that he will be meeting Kamal Haasan to discuss national politics but the star made it clear that he will be meeting politicians later, and that the purpose of this visit was to just introduce himself to the people of Tamil Nadu and talk about his agenda and motives as a politician (founder of the Janasena party).

The charismatic superstar-turned-politician made it clear that he has quit cinema and that he envisions himself as the future chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. He didn’t shy away from criticising the ruling state TDP and centre BJP parties openly. He handled all the questions from the press without any half measures.

What Pawan Kalyan put forth as his main agenda as a politician is a collective South India movement and making sure that the South is represented strongly in national politics. He said that the centre currently wasn’t paying any attention to the needs and issues of the South.

Pawan also said that MGR was a very tough example to follow and that popular film superstars like himself, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan can’t necessarily strike it big in politics just because of their mass popularity as film stars.