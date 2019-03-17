Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar's Yuvarathnaa to repeat KGF's grand success?

The makers of KGF, Hombale Films, have started the shoot of their next Kannada film tilted Yuvarathnaa (with the tagline ‘The Power Of Youth’) with Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar and Sayyeshaa in the lead roles. It is said to be an entertaining and energetic college based story directed by Santhosh Ananddram who had directed Raajakumara with Puneeth and enjoyed a lot of success. The producers have roped in leading technicians such Venkatesh Anguraj to handle the camera and the popular twins Ram - Laxman for the stunts. They are also in talks with a popular Bollywood actor for a key role in the film.

12 days of shooting have been done so far and the makers are planning a Christmas release for Yuvarathnaa in December. Hombale Films enjoyed immense success releasing KGF during Christmas last year; they’ll be repeating for a Christmas encore with Yuvarathnaa.

On the occasion of Puneeth’s 44th birthday, the Yuvarathnaa team released a dashing first look poster. The Powerstar enjoys a huge fan base among the Kannada audience for his energetic performance and dance skills. He would be looking to score a big hit with Yuvarathnaa after his recent release Natasaarvabhowma failed to make much noise at the box office. We wish him a very happy birthday and a great year ahead.