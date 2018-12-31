Prabhas and Anushka Shetty shake a leg at SS Rajamouli's son's wedding

While the old year is coming to an end and we are all set to welcome the new one, wedding bells are still on. Bollywood, this year, has witnessed two of its biggest, most star-studded weddings. Even down South, a number of high profile weddings took place. One such was that of SS Karthikeya, the son of Bahubali director SS Rajamouli, who tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Pooja Prasad. From Ram Charan and wife Upasana to Bahubali actors Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Rana Daggubati, the celebration was attended by the best of the industry.

We got our hands on a number of videos from the celebration. In one, Prabhas and Anushka are seen shaking a leg together. In another, they eagerly look on as the bride and the groom perform the rituals. In one, we saw him carrying the bride's Palki as well! Looks like it was quite a lot of fun; since we saw pictures of him indulging in candid chats with a lot of people. But first, watch the epic video the Bahubali couple grooving below!

Prabhas, Rana, and Rajamouli recently also appeared on the couch of Koffee With Karan 6 and revealed quite a lot, like Rana's affair with fellow actor Trisha and Prabhas being a 'brat'. No points for guessing, Anushka was a part of the discussion too!