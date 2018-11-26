Prabhas and Gopichand’s script scouting hasn’t ended yet!

The fact that Tollywood actors Prabhas and Gopichand have been close friends for a long time, is a well-known one. The duo share a great rapport between themselves though they have variant career graphs, with their friendship dating back to the days before Varsham. For quite some time, Prabhas and Gopichand have been looking out for a script in which they could star together, with equal weight.

In a recent interview to a popular Telugu daily, Gopichand has opened up that the discussions for the same are still alive with Prabhas, who keeps asking about the possibilities of such a project. However, they still haven’t found a suitable story yet.

Prabhas is now working on the final stages of his action entertainer Saaho, which has been shot on a huge scale. Directed by Sujeeth, the film stars many famous names such as Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Arun Vijay apart from the Baahubali actor. He is also simultaneously working on a romantic drama in which Pooja Hegde plays the female lead.

On the other hand, Gopichand is on the verge of beginning his next project with director Sriwass of Loukyam and Dictator fame. He has also lined up a new film with Sampath Nandi.