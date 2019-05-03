Prabhas completes Mumbai schedule of Saaho, movie nears completion!

In Com Staff May 03 2019, 10.46 pm May 03 2019, 10.46 pm

Following the completion of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Prabhas took some time off before embarking upon his next project - Saaho. This movie, directed by Sujeeth of Run Raja Run fame, is jointly produced by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapatti, Karan Johar and Bhushan Kumar under their UV Creations, T-Series and Dharma Productions banners! This is a multi-starrer project with the lead pair of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor being joined by Arun Vijay, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Evelyn Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi and a number of other top names. Touted to be an action film, Saaho will release on August 15 and will be in a number of languages.

Now, we have an interesting update about this project's Mumbai schedule which was ongoing for the last couple of days. A unit source reveals, "Rebel Star Prabhas has completed shooting for his portions in the Mumbai schedule. With this schedule, most of the talkie portions and actions sequences of Saaho have been canned!" Following this schedule, shoot for some minor talkie portions will follow and then the team will move on to the song sequences. There are reports that the unit will be flying to a location in Europe, for filming a song! The video promo Shades of Saaho 1 was released on Prabhas's birthday and set the tone for a high octane film in the offing.

The second video - Shades of Saaho 2, was released by the team on Shraddha Kapoor's birthday and it left fans in awe and they are now waiting with bated breath to see how Saaho is going to turn out. Reportedly, Prabhas went on a strict diet and lost over 8 kilos for his role which involves action-packed fight sequences. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy are composing the music for Saaho while R Madhi is handling the cinematography and Sreekar Prasad is in-charge of editing. After Baahubali's amazing box office success in Japan, Saaho's makers are planning to dub this movie too in Japanese and release it there. Stay tuned for more updates!