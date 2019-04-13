Prabhas debuts on Instagram and scores 7 lakh followers without a single post!

Ranjini Maitra April 13 2019, 2.17 pm April 13 2019, 2.17 pm

Such is the age that public figures find social media to be an almost inseparable part of their public relations' sphere. From film promotions to titbits of their personal lives, everything finds space on the virtual world. At the same time, social media has also become an actor's one-stop tool to communicate with fans. You will only find a handful of them who still manage without documenting themselves via a tweet or sharing a picture on Instagram. Prabhas used to be one of them, but not anymore!

Prabhas' Instagram debut happened on Friday. That Prabhas finally decided to give Instagram a try was being heard for a while now and fans were probably waiting for the same. Hence, Prabhas now stands with over 7 lakh followers, already (!), even though he has not posted anything yet! Go ahead, follow him; we already have! Prabhas is known to be this shy and extremely private person but his Instagram handle might as well be our door to much of his off-screen fun!

The actor is presently busy with his high-octane action thriller Saaho. Co-star Shraddha Kapoor was recently seen making her way back to Hyderabad to resume work on the film. Prabhas, whose Baahubali 2 went on to become a blockbuster globally, will be seen performing some cutting-edge action sequences is what we hear. An initial glimpse of Saaho was unveiled on Shraddha's birthday and left fans absolutely impressed!

Saaho has been in the making for nearly three years now. Reportedly, it heavily relies on computer graphics and VFX, which is taking even more time. We also hear that the film's budget is a whopping 300 crore!

Also starring Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff and Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles, the film is slated to release on 15th August 2019.