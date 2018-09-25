image
Tuesday, September 25th 2018
English
Prabhas finds a new admirer in this Bollywood beauty thanks to Baahubali!

Regional

Prabhas finds a new admirer in this Bollywood beauty thanks to Baahubali!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   September 25 2018, 6.11 pm
back
BaahubaliBollywoodEntertainmentPrabhasregionalsaahoSwara Bhaskar
nextSaamy Square off to a steady start in its opening weekend
ALSO READ

An eminent writer joins RRR, Rajamouli’s upcoming multi-starrer

Rana Daggubati shares his profound love for Tinkle

Will it be Jr. NTR or Vijay Deverakonda for Atlee’s Telugu debut?