Prabhas finds a new admirer in this Bollywood beauty thanks to Baahubali!

Swara Bhaskar is slowly becoming a popular face in the Hindi film industry, but little do people know that her roots are in Andhra Pradesh, as her father hails from Vishakapatnam. Recently, the actress visited Hyderabad to attend a function, and was caught by the media who asked her questions about her love for Telugu cinema.

In reply, Swara stated that she fell in love with Prabhas after watching him in Baahubali. She said that she had seen the first part 9 times, and the second part – 8, falling head over heels in love for the hunky actor.

The actress was also reminiscent of her early days in childhood, where she used to return to Hyderabad for the summer vacations. Shiva and Chanti are two of the memorable films that she caught in those times.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is now getting done with the shoot for his big-budgeted action spectacle Saaho. The team just got done with an extensive 50-day schedule in Abu Dhabi, and will soon be hitting the ground for another schedule in Hyderabad. With the entire shoot planned to be wrapped up by the end of the year, the film will hit the screens in summer next year.